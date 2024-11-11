Ideal environment

The Elite Club aims to provide an optimal environment for athletes to develop by offering advanced training programmes and technical and financial support to achieve outstanding results at regional and international levels, thereby enhancing the global status of UAE sports in line with Olympic values and principles. The club will be launched under the supervision and patronage of the National Olympic Committee, in coordination with relevant entities. The Secretary-General has been tasked with developing a comprehensive proposal for the club’s management structure and assessing mechanisms for allocating the financial resources needed to achieve its objectives.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with gold medalists from the first edition of the GCC Youth Games, hosted by the UAE last April. The event featured 3,500 athletes from GCC countries, with the UAE securing first place in the overall medal standings, amassing a total of 296 medals. Image Credit: Supplied

Extension of Board’s term

During the meeting, the General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee approved the extension of the current Board of Directors’ term until the end of the 2028 Olympic Games, regardless of whether the Games are held or postponed. The Board has been tasked with taking all necessary legal measures should any seat become vacant during this period, for any reason that may lead to the cessation of a Board member’s term, according to Article (50) of the National Olympic Committee’s statute.

Opening of NOC’s new headquarters

During the General Assembly meeting of the NOC, the opening of the Committee’s new headquarters located in Dubai in the first quarter of 2025 was approved. The General Secretariat of the NOC has been tasked with coordinating with all member sports federations regarding their office locations and facilitating the transition to the new premises within the specified timeframe.

Formation of the Sports Arbitration Council for 2024—2028

The General Assembly additionally approved the formation of the Sports Arbitration Council for the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre for the 2024—2028 term, according to Federal Law No. (16) of 2016 regarding the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre and Article (11) of the NOC’s Statutes.