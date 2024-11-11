Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), has directed the launch of the Elite Club under a new vision, according to the provisions of the NOC Statutes and the standards of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The club aims to identify, support, and develop talented and exceptional athletes across various sports.
This announcement was made during the Extraordinary Meeting of the General Assembly of the NOC held on Monday in Dubai, chaired by Sheikh Ahmed. The meeting saw the presentation of his vision for the future of the Olympic movement in the UAE for the 2024—2028 Olympic period. The session was attended by Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of its Executive Board; Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee; and members of the General Assembly and Board of Directors.
Ideal environment
The Elite Club aims to provide an optimal environment for athletes to develop by offering advanced training programmes and technical and financial support to achieve outstanding results at regional and international levels, thereby enhancing the global status of UAE sports in line with Olympic values and principles. The club will be launched under the supervision and patronage of the National Olympic Committee, in coordination with relevant entities. The Secretary-General has been tasked with developing a comprehensive proposal for the club’s management structure and assessing mechanisms for allocating the financial resources needed to achieve its objectives.
Extension of Board’s term
During the meeting, the General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee approved the extension of the current Board of Directors’ term until the end of the 2028 Olympic Games, regardless of whether the Games are held or postponed. The Board has been tasked with taking all necessary legal measures should any seat become vacant during this period, for any reason that may lead to the cessation of a Board member’s term, according to Article (50) of the National Olympic Committee’s statute.
Opening of NOC’s new headquarters
During the General Assembly meeting of the NOC, the opening of the Committee’s new headquarters located in Dubai in the first quarter of 2025 was approved. The General Secretariat of the NOC has been tasked with coordinating with all member sports federations regarding their office locations and facilitating the transition to the new premises within the specified timeframe.
Formation of the Sports Arbitration Council for 2024—2028
The General Assembly additionally approved the formation of the Sports Arbitration Council for the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre for the 2024—2028 term, according to Federal Law No. (16) of 2016 regarding the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre and Article (11) of the NOC’s Statutes.
The newly appointed Sports Arbitration Council for the 2024—2028 term will be chaired by Jamal Hamed Al Marri. Members include Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, representing the General Authority of Sports; Mohammed Juma Al Suwaidi; Dr. Faisal Hassan Ahmed, both legal experts; Shehab Hamad Bu Shehab, representing individual sports; Moza Buharoon Alshamsi, representing sports expertise; and Abdullah Khamis Buamim, representing team sports.