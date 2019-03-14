Dubai: The Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC) will host the CEN 119km Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline on Saturday.

The event is the highlight of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup Festival, which commenced on March 11.

The festival is sponsored by Meydan Pillar Partners Emirates Airline and is held at the purpose-built state-of-the-art endurance facility, Dubai International Endurance City.

Named after Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, the week-long festival opened with the CEN 119km Dubai Crown Prince Ride for Ladies on Monday.

This was followed by the CEN 119km Dubai Crown Prince Ride Restricted to Private Stables/Individuals on Tuesday, and the CEN 119km Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares on Wednesday.

The Yamamah Cup is notably significant as it is named after the mare the Crown Prince rode to win the 2014 World Equestrian Games Endurance gold medal in France.

The finale, the CEN 119km Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline, will be flagged off on Saturday.

A host of international riders, including world title holders, will compete alongside local talent.

Shaikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice-President, Commercial Operations, Centre, said: “Emirates is proud to again be sponsoring the HH Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup, underscoring our long-standing support of the growth and development of horse racing and equestrian sports in our home base of Dubai. Endurance racing is a strategic test of horsemanship, challenging the ability of the horse and the rider’s conditioning skills to complete the rigorous terrain. Emirates is delighted to sponsor this event and we are confident that this year’s race will be extraordinarily successful.”

Mohammad Essa Al Adhab, general manager of DEC, said: “The Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival is one of our premier events and this year we look forward to welcoming a larger contingent of riders from across the world and the region.