Dubai: The UAE Pro League has announced details of the Arabian Gulf Super Cup that is scheduled to be held in Dubai, on January 22.

Sharjah will take on Shabab Al Ahli Dubai at 8pm next week at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium with the final being held under the theme ‘Our Winter is Super’.

A traditional competition that is meant to be the season-opener for the domestic football season, this year’s event had to be pushed forward due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic conditions.

The technical committee has been working on several initiatives to make this one-off match very special at different levels, including the launch of promotional campaigns as well as special coverage in the run-up to the competition.

The 13th edition of the Arabian Gulf Super Cup will be held under the slogan ‘Our Winter is Super’, in keeping with the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ initiative recently launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The initiative is part of the UAE’s strategy for domestic tourism and its unified tourism identity, which marks the country’s first federal domestic tourism campaign.

The ‘Our Winter is Super’ initiative comes in support of the federal tourism campaign, that targets various segments of Emirati society, including citizens, residents and visitors and aims to promote domestic tourism across the country as a single tourist destination, while highlighting the features and characteristics of each emirate and rediscovering the UAE’s landmarks and attractions, and exploring the natural, geographical and historical treasures of the nation.

The next few days will see the UAEPL launch a number of promotional campaigns for the Arabian Gulf Super Cup, including a trophy tour that will see the cup arrive in a number of tourist spots in the UAE.

This marks the second meeting between Sharjah and Shabab Al Ahli Dubai in the Arabian Gulf Super Cup, as they met in the previous edition which saw the King emerge winners following a penalty shoot-out.