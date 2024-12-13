Hamilton: Tim Southee was hailed a New Zealand cricketing “great” by opposing captains on Friday as the seamer prepared to take on England in the last Test of a 16-year career.

Swing bowler Southee will retire from Tests after the third and final match of the series starting in Hamilton on Saturday, with the home side playing for pride after going 2-0 behind.

A large crowd is expected across the match to bid farewell to Southee, who turned 36 this week and will make his 107th and final appearance at his domestic home ground of Seddon Park.

Second being legend Richard Hadlee

He will depart as New Zealand’s second-greatest wicket-taker, with his current tally of 389 eclipsed only by Sir Richard Hadlee’s 431.

Southee is the sport’s only bowler to take the combination of more than 300 wickets in Tests, 200 in One-Day Internationals (221) and 100 in Twenty20 internationals (164).

New Zealand Test captain Tom Latham said Southee would be missed for a range of reasons.

Tim Southee reacts with teammate Tom Blundell during a training session. Image Credit: AFP

“He’s going to be remembered as one of the greats of our game and obviously the numbers back that up,” Latham said of Southee, who has had stints as captain in all three formats.

“But the leader he is, to see how he goes about things day-in, day-out, he’s always put the team first regardless of what situation the game’s at. That’s how he will be remembered.

“The dressing room will miss him, he’s going to leave a long legacy.”

A force to reckon with

While Southee’s form has dipped over the last two years, England captain Ben Stokes said the versatile New Zealander remained a force to reckon with, both with ball and bat.

A teenage Southee struck nine sixes in his Test debut against England at Napier in 2008, racing to 77 off 40 balls, which remains his highest score.

“Tim’s been an incredible servant to New Zealand. He’s achieved some great things out on the field,” Stokes said.

“He’s someone who I’ll always remember, he just keeps coming at you, in particular with the ball.