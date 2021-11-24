Titus Ekiru, Reuben Kiprop Kipyego and Abel Kirui are in the UAE for the Abu Dhabi Marathon Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi Sports Council have welcomed the elite athletes as they arrived in the UAE to compete in the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon on Friday

The international athletes were welcomed at a conference held at Abu Dhabi Sports Council - including Titus Ekiru, Reuben Kiprop Kipyego, Abel Kirui, Eunice Chumba, Sharon Cherop and Alemu Megertu. Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Andrea Trabuio, Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon Race Director and Federico Rosa, Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon Athlete Manager were also in attendance.

During the event, additional top-ranking athletes were also confirmed to join the race, all vying for the top spot in the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Marathon, including Barnabas Kiptum, Philemon Rono Cherop, Abdi Asefa Kebede, Shumi Dechasa Leche and Thomas Kiplagat, bringing the total to 35 elites runners confirmed. Spectators can expect an exciting showdown on race day with star athlete, Reuben Kiprop Kipyego, returning to the capital to defend his crown, following his win in 2019.

Al Awani said: “The Abu Dhabi Marathon has undoubtedly established itself for its great community value and accompanying events as the ideal competition for top runners from across the world to compete in, as well as an added attraction for community members to partake in. As we celebrate the milestone Year of the 50th, we welcome all participants taking part in this world class event, which will see 12,000 participate, as established by our set capacity. We are confident that Marathon will see more world records broken and look forward to celebrating those achievements.”

Ekiru added: “I am happy and proud to be in Abu Dhabi and I cannot wait to compete in the race on Friday. My overall goal is to beat my personal best and I am aiming for record time of 2:02:00. The course this year is fast and flat, so I am confident I can achieve this goal.”

The event village has aleady opened its doors, allowing visitors to experience a variety of sporting and family entertainment. The village will be open until the race day, welcoming visitors from 5am to 1pm.