Reuben Kiprop Kipyego Image Credit: Supplied

With less than three weeks to go until the third edition of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, race organisers Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) have confirmed four more elite athletes that will be vying for top spot in the race on November 26.

Following the recent announcement of the first group of world-class athletes, the latest additions to the elite category of male runners include the reigning champion Reuben Kiprop Kipyego. Returning to try and beat his personal best race time of 2:03:55 while defending his crown, the Kenyan is ranked 20th in the world, and his recent successes include a second-place finish in 2019’s Buenos Aires Marathon and the 2021 Milano Marathon.

He will be joined by fellow Kenyan Abel Kirui, whose personal best record of 2:05:04 makes him a serious contender in Abu Dhabi. He has won both the 2009 Berlin Marathon and 2011 Daegu Marathon and was placed fourth in 2018’s London Marathon.

The confirmed female elite athletes include Kenya’s Vivian Kiplagat, who returns to the UAE in a bid to defend her 2019 win. Kiplagat was also crowned the winner of the 2019 Milano Marathon and the 2018 Buenos Aires Marathon and will be going all out to beat her personal best record of 2:22:11. Joining her will be Ethiopian, Alemu Megertu, who is currently ranked 40th in the world with a personal best time of 2:21:10. Her marathon achievements include first place in 2019’s Rome Marathon and second place in the 2019 Frankfurt Marathon.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of ADSC, said: “As we return for our much-anticipated third edition, this year’s elite level line-up will see some of the world’s best male and female runners heading to Abu Dhabi to compete for the top prize. With two defending champions returning in 2021, we can look ahead to an incredible display of competition and talent, further enhancing the event’s global reputation as one of the most prestigious races. We are proud that they have chosen our wonderful city and this fantastic event, and we look forward to welcoming them to the start line in Abu Dhabi.”