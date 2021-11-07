1 of 8
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. England qualified for the semi-finals despite a 10-run defeat.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 8
South Africa's Aiden Markram plays a shot. He scored 52 not out from 25 deliveries.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 8
England's Chris Jordan runs to field the ball. Rassie van der Dussen made a brilliant 94 not out from 60 balls in South Africa's 189-2.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 8
England's Moeen Ali in action. He bowled opener Reeza Hendricks in the third over of South Africa's innings.
Image Credit: ANI
5 of 8
South Africa players during play. Captain Temba Bavuma said, "The win was important, but a bittersweet ending for us."
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 8
England's Jason Roy and Jos Buttler during play. Chasing 190, England needed 14 from the final six balls but Kagiso Rabada began the over with a hat-trick, having Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan caught in the deep.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 8
England's Jason Roy reacts in pain after an injury. Roy was close to tears after retiring hurt on 20 and was on crutches after the game and could miss the rest of the tournament. Pace bowler Tymal Mills' tournament was ended by a thigh strain suffered against Sri Lanka on Monday. England now have a very depleted team and could struggle to advance to the final without the two key players.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 8
England's Mark Wood (centre) shakes hands with South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi at the end of the game. South Africa's failure to limit England to 131 or less meant Australia reached the last four at the Proteas' expense.
Image Credit: AFP