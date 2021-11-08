1 of 10
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (left) and Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer shake hands during the toss before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (centre) and Azam run between the wickets. Azam made 66 runs from 47 balls as Pakistan posted 189 runs from 20 overs.
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (left) plays a shot. He hit an unbeaten 54 from 18 balls, the joint fastest half-century of this tournament.
Scotland's Chris Greaves celebrates after the dismissal of Azam.
Pakistan's Asif Ali plays a shot. Pakistan are the only team in the Super 12s stage to have won all five of their group games, playing confident and entertaining cricket under captain Azam.
Scotland's Chris Greaves, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Pakistan's Rizwan.
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates the dismissal of Scotland's Michael Leask.
Scotland's George Munsey plays a shot. Scotland limped to 117-6, with Richie Berrington hitting 54 not out.
Pakistan's Shadab Khan runs to field the ball. Pakistan maintained their 100% record at the Men's T20 World Cup with an emphatic 72-run win over Scotland to set up a semi-final against Australia.
Pakistan's players celebrate their win. Pakistan have now won 16 consecutive T20s in the United Arab Emirates.
