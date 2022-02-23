Dubai Police, in collaboration with the UAE Tennis Federation and Dubai Sports Council, will host the second edition of the Open Tennis Tournament at Dubai Police Officers Club and Puca Academy from March 3 to 14 as part of its ‘Positive Spirit’ initiative.

The announcement was made at Dubai Police Officers Club in the presence of Lt. Col. Abdulbasit Ali, Director of Sports Affairs at Dubai Police Officers Club, Khalid Al Awar, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Al Marzouqi, Secretary General of the UAE Tennis Federation.

Registration for the tournament will remain open until March 1 through the official website of the UAE Tennis Federation.

Ali said: “We work in accordance with the vision of the Government of Dubai, the directives issued by the General Command of Dubai Police, and the directives of His Excellency Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, who is keen to ensure that sports is present in all programmes of the Dubai Police agenda, and that the police be present at all events by participating competitively in various sports.

“Therefore, we organise sports tournaments for the community and for their happiness, and to create ‘positive spirit’. The doors of Dubai Police Officers Club are open to all to practise all kinds of sports. This club has hosted prominent international teams for camps, most notably Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

“We thank the Dubai Sports Council for its role in promoting and supporting sports events at every level, and the UAE Tennis Federation for providing all the officials and referees to conduct the tournament.”

Al Awar added: “Dubai Sports Council is pleased to provide all means of support for this tournament, which is an important addition to Dubai’s local tennis calendar in general, and to community sports in particular as it offers an opportunity for them to compete, whatever their nationality, men and women.

“We are very pleased to continue to cooperate with Dubai Police in organising many different sports events within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two parties, as well as with UAE Tennis Federation.

Al Marzouqi said: “I thank Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council for their cooperation. This tournament has attracted plenty of interest and 58 players — 42 men and 16 women — have already registered, including the two defending champions Omar Behrouzian and Eva Bou Saad. Among those who have registered are nine Emirati players, and registration is still open.