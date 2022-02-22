Karen Khachanov slogged through almost three hours of tennis against Alex De Minaur on Court 1 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The Russian hit the headlines last year by claiming Olympic silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games and had the crowds roaring him on in an epic battle against his Australian opponent in Dubai.

The world No. 28 looked to be well on his way as he eased to a 6-3 success in the opening set, but De Minaur levelled up in the second set tiebreak after a multitude of service breaks. The decider swung back and forward once more as De Minaur broke early, only to see his opponent strike back again and then nick it at the end. Khachanov found another gear to break and claim a 6-3, 6-7, 7-5 victory.

But there will be little in the way of rest and relaxation as he will be back in action on Wednesday against none other than 20-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Khachanov has only one ATP title to his name — the 2018 Paris Masters — and his best in Dubai was reaching the quarter-finals in 2020, where he was overwhelmed 6-2, 6-2 by — you guessed it — Djokovic.

However, Khachanov has shown his fighting qualities of late and reached the semi-finals on the Qatar Open in Doha last week, before going down to eventual champion Roberto Bautista Agut 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a thriller.

Djokovic is playing in his first tournament of the year and overcame wildcard Lorenzo Musetti in his opener - his first since his dramatic detention and deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open after falling foul of the country's strict Covid vaccine rules.