Aslan Karatsev’s defence of his ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown was short lived as he was sent packing by American Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 on Centre court on Tuesday.
Last year, the Russian stunned all as he swept aside the likes of Jannik Sinner, Dan Evans and Andrey Rublev on his way to the title, but the world No. 22 met his match this time around as he was outclassed by world No. 49 McDonald in 90 minutes.
Elsewhere, Slovakian Alex Molcan defeated last year’s other finalist South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-3.
Kwon Soon Woo of South Korea overcame Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 6-2 to set up a clash with either No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev or Britain’s Dan Evans, while Russian Karen Khachanov came out on top over Australian favourite Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-5 in two hours and 46 minutes.