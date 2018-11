Springfield, Massachusetts: Grant Hill made sure in his Hall of Fame induction speech to thank the doctors who kept getting him back on the court.

Hill had a 19-year NBA career before he finally retired at the age of 40 in 2013. He missed the entire 2003-04 season with an ankle injury and played fewer than 50 games in a half-dozen other seasons, but he made seven All-Star teams to go with a pair of NCAA championships at Duke and an Olympic gold medal. The son of former Dallas Cowboys running back Calvin Hill thanked his parents and college coach Mike Krzyzewski, a 2001 inductee.