Dubai: The biggest moments for football fans has arrived with the much-awaited Premier League, which began on Friday, giving them a chance to watch their favourite players sweat it out on the field. Many new signing have taken place in the recent past and I must say the clubs have not thought twice before spending the money on the players, be it the high-profile clubs or the newly promoted teams.

Manchester City, as we know, has signed one of the most-prolific strikers Erling Haalaand for a significant amount of money. Yes, he did not have the best stats in his first game against Liverpool in the Community Shield, but we definitely know that he’s going to erupt the Premier League with his finishing ability. And we got to trust Pep Guardiola’s ability to bring the best out of his strikers.

Another promising striker that he has signed is Julian Alvarez, who scored against Liverpool, and a fantastic player like Calvin Phillips, who is an automatic replacement for Fernandina, who left Manchester City last season. And for me, Phillips is one of the brightest defensive midfielders in the world, which he’s proven for Finland and Guardiola has done another fantastic job by signing such players, and that is the strength of Man City of attracting such talents.

Coming into Man United, who had a huge saga in the transfer market since a player like Frenkie de Jong, who has been associated with the team for long, has still not confirmed his participation with the club for this year’s Premier League. Although the club has signed three key players like Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, I believe they aren’t enough to get the team their silverware. It is going to be another tough season for Manchester United if they do not sign more players. We shall see as the transfer market is still open. Now the main dilemma for the club is Christiano Ronaldo as it is clear that he doesn’t want to be a part of the club after missing the preseason due to his personal reasons. The fact that Ronaldo is a huge player, Erik Ten Hag will put all his efforts to retain him and, if he stays, the club will get 15-20 goals straight away.

The next team I want to mention is Chelsea, who have had their own luck as it will be tough to replace players like Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, who left the club to join Barcelona, followed by the likes of Robert Lewandowski. However, they have done a decent job by signing Sterling and Koulibaly, who are fantastic and will be a huge support for Thomas Tuchel. In my opinion they needed a centre-back and who better than the world-class Koulibaly could fit in that role after having proven himself in the Italian league. I think there are many more signings to come as Chelsea are definitely not done in the transfer market. Next few days will tell more stories.

Arsenal might have missed out on the Champions League last year, but this year, they have done some impressive signings with the likes of Gabrielle Jesus, one of the biggest names who left Manchester City and join the Gunners for a hefty £50 million fee. And for me Jesus is a masterclass signing, which he has proved in the preseason games. He has fit into the team very well with the support of Mikel Arteta, who has created a great atmosphere for them and, of course, his own Brazilian teammates Gabrielle Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes. And definitely Jesus is going to be huge hit in Arsenal, just like the way he prospered under Guardiola. Arsenal have also signed the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City, who will fill in for Nuno Tavares. Arsenal have proven in the preseason that they are a well-knit unit ready fire on all cylinders with the likes of Saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli with Martin Odegaard as their captain.

According to me, the player to watch out this season will be Eriksen, who has finally got his chance to come back to a high-profile team after suffering a cardiac arrest during the match for Denmark in Euros. Now he’s got his big opportunity to represent Manchester United.

This season looks like a very exciting season, as many new players have joined and it is going to be a really enjoyable season.