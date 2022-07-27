1 of 10
Chelsea are interested in signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Blues wanted Kane last summer when it appeared he could leave the North Londoners. But Kane is now happy at Spurs and is enjoying working under coach Antonio Conte and a move now would be a huge surprise.
Cristiano Ronaldo may be set to sign a new deal at Manchester United - but then be loaned out for the season ahead. Bayern Munich could be his next stop having played all across Europe apart for the Bundesliga in Germany.
The Old Trafford club have reportedly put Neymar on a four-man list of options if Ronaldo leaves.
Luis Suarez has confirmed that he is making a sensational return to first club Nacional in Uruguay. The 35-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Atletico Madrid expired last month.
Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech wants to move to AC Milan but will have to take a pay cut. The Blues are willing to let the Moroccan international leave for £9 million but his near-£100k-a-week a year wages are a stumbling block for the Italian champions.
Chelsea are reportedly plotting a swoop for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana after missing out on Jules Kounde. The Blues have suffered a major transfer blow with the news that Barcelona look set to snatch the Sevilla star from under their noses.
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has agreed a deal to join French side Nice. The veteran stopper is set to leave the Foxes after 11 years at the club.
Everton are keen on Chelsea's Timo Werner and see him as the ideal replacement for Richarlison. But Juventus are also interested as well as Newcastle in the German forward.
Juventus have announced the termination of Aaron Ramsey's contract. The Italian giants signed the former Arsenal midfielder on a free transfer on reported £400,000 a week wages back in 2019.
West Ham want to extend striker Michail Antonio's contract even though they have just completed the £30.5million signing of 6ft 5in Italy international Gianluca Scamacca.
