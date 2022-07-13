1 of 10
Son Heung-Min – Tottenham: He was considered one of the most promising wingers in Europe when he joined North London club Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015 and he has gone on to exceed all expectations of him and is regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League. He is blessed with pace, has bags of skills and an eye for goal. He has terrorized teams for several years and is Spurs' key man.
Son has won a plenty of awards including two Tottenham Player of the Year awards, and The Best Asian Footballer Award six times. Without a doubt he is one of the best Korean footballers of all time. He will be vital to Tottenham's Champions League hopes next season.
Park Ji-Sung - Manchester United, QPR: He was one of the first big Asian superstars in world football and a national hero before he moved to Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven in 2005. He joined a club with a massive fan base in Asia and he is fondly remembered for his all action displays at Old Trafford.
He could play all across the park but excelled in central midfield and was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's first names on the team sheet each week. He scored 19 goals in 134 appearances and won three Player of the Month awards for the club. He also won four Premier League titles, the 2008 Champions League and 2008 FIFA World Club Cup, enabling him to become the most decorated Asian footballer in the sport’s history. He also had a spell with QPR and was a hit at Loftus Road too where he is now a coach training the Under 16's. This could open up the door for a return to Old Trafford in a similar role.
Lee Young-Pyo - Tottenham Hotspur: He left PSV to join Tottenham in 2005 and quickly impressed fans with his pace, skill and hard work.
He was a regular member of the Tottenham team for several seasons and was part of the last side to win a trophy lifting the EFL Cup in 2008.
Lee Chung-Yong - Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace: His form in his debut season in 2009 following a move from FC Seoul was outstanding. It got him Bolton’s Player of the Year award.
He became a fans favourite thanks to his trickery and speed but his form suffered following injury and he was sold to German club VFL Bochum in 2018.
Ki Sung-Yeung - Swansea, Sunderland, Newcastle: Signed from Celtic in 2012, he could play on either flank and was a tricky customer.
He was at his most prolific during the 2014/15 season where he scored 8 goals in 33 games to become Swansea’s Player of the Season. He also got two Korean Footballer of the Year Awards and then moved to Newcastle in 2018 but struggled form and then left to join Real Mallorca in 2019. He remains one of the best South Korean footballers to grace the Premier League.
