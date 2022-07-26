1 of 19
Arsenal: Made by Adidas, Arsenal's 2022-23 home jersey is of course red and white however the main feature of the new home kit is its collar, which is a polo-style one that is white with a red zig-zag graphic. Rating - 7
Image Credit: Twitter / Arsenal
Aston Villa: Designed by Castore, Aston Villa's new 2022-23 home shirt combines a claret base with light blue sleeves. Rating - 6
Image Credit: Twitter / Aston Villa
Brentford: The Umbro Brentford 2022-23 home jersey brings a classic design with four white and three red stripes on the front, back and sleeves. Rating - 7.5
Image Credit: Twitter / Brentford
Bournemouth: Introducing a modern take on classic red and black stripes, the Umbro Bournemouth 22-23 shirt comes with 3 jagged black stripes. Rating - 6
Image Credit: Twitter / Bournemouth
Brighton: The Nike Brighton 2022-23 home football shirt features one broad blue central stripe surrounded by two white stripes of the same width, while the raglan-style sleeves and upper chest area are solid blue. Rating - 7
Image Credit: Twitter / Brighton
Chelsea: The Nike Chelsea FC 2022-23 home jersey is all blue with a white / turquoise henley neckline. Rating - 6
Image Credit: Twitter / Chelsea
Crystal Palace: Introducing a modern take on a stripes look, the Macron Crystal Palace 22-23 home jersey comes with 3 red and 2 blue brushstroke stripes. Rating - 6
Image Credit: Twitter / Crystal Palace
Everton: The Hummel Everton 2022-2023 home shirt has a clean and modern design in blue and white. Rating - 7
Image Credit: Twitter / Everton
Leeds: Introducing a clean design, the Adidas Leeds 22-23 football shirt is predominantly white with a very faint pattern made up of the classic LUFC logo. Rating - 6
Image Credit: Twitter / Leeds
Leicester: The Adidas Leicester City 2022-23 home jersey comes in the club's usual shade of blue, featuring a solid base without a graphic. Rating - 5.5
Image Credit: Twitter / Leicester
Liverpool: The Nike Liverpool 2022-23 home shirt introduces a very clean and understated design in red without any graphics or trim. Rating - 7
Image Credit: Twitter / Liverpool
Man City: The new home kit features the Fred Perry-ish charms of Puma's magnificent maroon trim. Rating - 7
Image Credit: Twitter / Man City
Man Utd: The Adidas 2022-2023 home kit combines a rather dark red main colour with a white Adidas logo and black Three Stripes. Rating - 5
Image Credit: Twitter / Man Utd
Newcastle: The Castore Newcastle 2022-2023 shirt introduces a classy look with thinner black and white stripes. Rating - 6
Image Credit: Twitter / Newcastle
Nottingham Forest: Introducing a simple look, the Macron Nottingham Forest 22-23 home shirt combines a red base with a subtle graphic on the sleeves. Rating - 6
Image Credit: Twitter / Nottingham Forest
Southampton: The Hummel Southampton 2022-23 home shirt contains a lot more white than what we're used to seeing from the Saints. The band is bordered by black lines which run into the black round neck collar. Rating - 7
Image Credit: Twitter / Southampton
Tottenham: The Nike Tottenham Hotspur 22-23 home jersey is predominantly white with a circular seam across the chest. Rating - 6
Image Credit: Twitter / Tottenham
West Ham: The Umbro West Ham United 2022-2023 shirt is claret with raglan sleeves that feature a stripe graphic in white and blue. Rating - 7
Image Credit: Twitter / West Ham
Wolves: The Castore Wolves 2022-2023 home shirt features classic amber, black and white. Rating - 7
Image Credit: Twitter / Wolves