Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has reiterated the club's stance on Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, by ruling out a move for the forward. Ronaldo rejected the chance to join a Saudi Arabian club for £250 million in wages but still wishes to leave United this summer.
Image Credit: AP
Manchester City will block a summer move for Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva to Barcelona this summer. Coach Pep Guardiola wants to keep the 27-year-old at the club.
Image Credit: AFP
Arsenal looked to have beaten Everton in the race to sign Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, from Manchester City. A fee of £30 million has been agreed.
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester United's hopes of signing Frenkie De Jong seem to be fading as the midfielder was named in Barcelona's squad for a pre-season tour in the United States.
Image Credit: Reuters
Brentford striker Ivan Toney could be leaving this summer with Newcastle, West Ham and Leeds all keeping tabs on the striker. Manchester United are also keen on the 26-year-old Englishman.
Image Credit: AFP
Leeds United will want more than £30 million for their English winger Jack Harrison, 25, following interest from Newcastle United.
Image Credit: Action Images
New DC United boss Wayne Rooney is keen on signing his former Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard. However, the winger would prefer to remain in England and is hopeful of joining West Ham on a permanent transfer.
Image Credit: Reuters
Everton are in negotiations with Burnley for their Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, 25. The Toffees have offered the Clarets £15 million.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Manchester City view 20-year-old Bukayo Sako as the ideal replacement for Raheem Sterling but Arsenal will step up attempts to get the England winger to sign a new contract with the club.
Image Credit: Reuters
Bayern Munich will increase their bid for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt after selling Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.
Image Credit: AFP