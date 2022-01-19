Abu Dhabi: Juventus Academy, which had been helping kickstart the dream of young, aspiring footballers in the UAE, has launched its newest branch at New York University Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island.
Salah Adib, CEO of Juventus Academy Abu Dhabi, said: “Our presence at New York University Abu Dhabi speaks of our tireless pursuit to nurture the talents of and train the world’s next football stars. Through our newest location, we are furthering not only our reach in the UAE capital but also our mission to implement the Juventus method across the country and the region. Our globally recognised technique combines the technical, mental, emotional and interpersonal aspects of football to ensure the holistic capacity development of our young students.
‘‘We are confident that we will witness an increase in the number of our enrollment in the whole of Abu Dhabi given the popularity of the sport in the country and its great following. We are looking forward to being part of the journey of our new young students at New York University Abu Dhabi,” Adib added.
As part of their training, the students of Juventus Academy, which also holds tournaments and leagues, will travel to Italy during the summer season for an opportunity to participate in the Juventus Training Experience and the Juventus Academy World Cup.
Apart from New York University Abu Dhabi, the Academy’s other locations in Abu Dhabi are Koora Sports (Al Reem Island) and Zayed Cricket Stadium (Khalifa City A).