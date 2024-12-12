Cristiano Ronaldo believes the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be the “best ever” after the Kingdom secured the right to host football’s greatest tournament.

The Portuguese forward is uniquely qualified to share his thoughts, given his illustrious World Cup career and his connection with Saudi Arabia, where he has made his home since joining Al Nassr in 2022.

At Qatar 2022, during his fifth World Cup appearance, he joined an elite group of players who have achieved a quintet of apperances: Lothar Matthäus, Antonio Carbajal, Rafa Márquez, Gianluigi Buffon, Andrés Guardado, Guillermo Ochoa and Lionel Messi.

In that tournament, Ronaldo achieved another historic milestone, becoming the first and only man to score in five separate World Cups by opening the scoring in Portugal’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Ghana.

While it is almost certain Ronaldo won’t feature for Portugal in 2034 - he would be 49 years old by then - he has promised he will be in Saudi Arabia to witness what he confidently predicts will be the best World Cup ever.

“2034 will be the best World Cup ever. It’s amazing! The infrastructures, the stadiums, the conditions for the fans and everything,” Ronaldo shared in a video posted on X on Wednesday.

“After what I’ve seen, I’m more convinced that 2034 will be the best World Cup ever.”

The stadiums Ronaldo references are set to be architectural marvels. Of the 15 stadiums that will be used across four cities, 11 will be newly constructed specifically for the World Cup.

Highlights include Riyadh’s Roshn Stadium, featuring a stunning design of crystal-like shards reaching into the sky, and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, a breathtaking cliffside venue with three-sided stands and a retractable LED wall on the fourth side.

Ronaldo’s Legacy

Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Pro League in 2022 signalled the start of a footballing revolution in the Kingdom.

His arrival was followed by a wave of world-class talent, including then-Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who swapped Real Madrid for Al Ittihad, and other global stars like Neymar, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mané.

This influx of international players has not only elevated the quality of the Saudi Pro League but has also benefited Saudi Arabia’s national team as it prepares for its home World Cup.

“The league has grown fast over the last year. If you see the difference, it’s amazing. You have like 7-8 big clubs right now in the league; they are very difficult to beat,” Ronaldo said.

“The evolution of the players, for example my teammates and the other teams too, that Saudis grow so fast and are becoming better players.”

The rapid development of Saudi players is already evident. This summer, Saud Abdulhamid, the national team’s first-choice right back, became the first Saudi player to feature in Serie A after signing with Roma.

Saudi Arabia were also the only team to defeat Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, stunning Lionel Messi and his team with a 2-1 victory at Lusail Stadium in the group stage.