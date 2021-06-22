Mattar Al Tayer receives International Olympic Committee Vice President Ng Ser Miang Image Credit: Supplied

Mattar Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, received Ng Ser Miang, Vice President of International Olympic Committee, at his office in Dubai on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Al Tayer spoke about the generous support and encouragement received by the sports sector from the country’s leadership, and the numerous sports projects and initiatives implemented over the years for the development of infrastructure, academies and talent.

He also talked about UAE and Dubai’s strong relationship with the Olympic movement, and DSC’s cooperation with different international sports federations. He informed Miang about more than 400 sports events organised and supported by DSC every year, and also spoke about the efforts to create awareness about sports and physical activity at the community level with an ever-increasing calendar of events, which also promote the many social values of sports such as coexistence and respect for the other.

Al Tayer also stressed on the keenness of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award to see the resumption of sports competitions and to honour athletes and sports clubs who encourage and promote innovation and creativity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and called on athletes and federations from around to globe to send in their nominations for the 11th Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award. The Award was deferred by a year on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Sponsor of the Award, and Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Award, because of the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games due to COVID-19, which begin on July 24.