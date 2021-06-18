1 of 12
Kevin de Bruyne (pictured) came off the bench to inspire Belgium to a 2-1 comeback win over Denmark on Thursday and a place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages on an emotional afternoon of tributes to Christian Eriksen.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 12
Belgian fans hold a banner referring to Denmark's Christian Eriksen prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Belgium at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 12
Denmark got off to a dream start when Yussuf Poulsen put them ahead (pictured) after 99 seconds as the team rode a wave of sentiment over playmaker Eriksen's cardiac arrest in their first game.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
The Danes dominated the first half but Belgium turned to a bench bursting with talent and De Bruyne, who came on right after the interval, laid on a sublime pass for Thorgan Hazard (pictured) to level in the 54th minute after a galloping run by Romelu Lukaku.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 12
De Bruyne (pictured) completed the comeback by finishing off another classy move to thump the ball into the net in the 74th minute.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 12
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku is challenged by Denmark's Simon Kjaer.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 12
Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (L) in action with Denmark's defender Jens Stryger Larsen.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 12
Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen, left, is challenged by Belgium's Jason Denayer.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 12
Denmark supporters hold scarves and flags in the stands prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Belgium, at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 12
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard, left, and Belgium's Jason Denayer vie for the ball.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 12
Belgium's midfielder Youri Tielemans (C) fights for the ball with Denmark's forward Andreas Cornelius (L) and Denmark's midfielder Mathias Jensen.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 12
Denmark's Simon Kjaer and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, right, vie for an header.
Image Credit: AP