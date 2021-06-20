1 of 12
Manchester City are playing hardball with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, saying their 100 million pound bid for star striker Harry Kane will be their final offer
Levy says he does not want Kane playing for another team in the Champions League in a bid to keep the skipper in London
Nuno Espirito Santo is in the running for the manager’s job at Spurs, while others on the board want former boss Mauricio Pochettino, and ex-striker Jurgen Klinsmann has expressed his interest in the post
In one of the longest transfer sagas, Manchester United have bid in excess of 75 million pounds for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. Their highest big to date of 67 million pounds plus add-ons has been rejected
United midfielder Paul Pogba looks like he will leave Old Trafford on a free next summer as he is reluctant to sign a contract extension
Carlo Ancelotti is keen for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to join him at Real Madrid. The coach left the Toffees for Spain last month
Real could also lure Everton’s James Rodriguez to the Bernabeu as Ancelotti goes on a Goodison Park asset-stripping mission
Paris St-Germain and Manchester United look like fighting it out for Atletico defender Kieran Trippier
Defender Kieran Tierney will sign a new five-year deal with Arsenal
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be on his way to Inter Milan as part-exchange for wing-back Achraf Hakimi
West Ham United are the latest Premier League side to show an interest in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard
Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio has agreed to join Serie A side Roma
