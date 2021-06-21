Real Madrid captain Marcelo flew into Dubai on Monday to meet Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council at the DSC headquarters.
The Real captain and former Brazil skipper discussed several projects and initiatives at the meeting and expressed his desire to work alongside DSC, especially at the academy level, for the betterment of football here.
Welcoming the 33-year-old to Dubai, Hareb promised Marcelo all the support he needs and presented him with a copy of “My Story” - the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.