Paolo Di Canio - Italy: It is incredible to think that this man did not get to play for Italy – he was absolutely brilliant. Both a genius and a complete madman – he made headlines for his amazing goals and crazy antics and bust-ups on the pitch. He played for Lazio, Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan, Celtic, Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham and Charlton and they all came to know of his explosive nature. But he was a fans favourite everywhere he went due to his unbelievable skillset, flair, and tenacity. But he was a difficult character and that was probably why he never made the step up to international level.
Mikel Arteta - Spain: Having joined Barcelona’s academy in 1997 and failing to make it to the first team, he had to leave Spain in search of regular football and ended up in France with PSG before moving to Scotland and Glasgow Rangers. A move to Everton followed and he soon would captain the team and become the talisman. Talk of an international call-up grew and a move to Arsenal came next but in spite of his amazing pedigree he never managed a call-up. It was just bad timing – Spain already had the likes of Xavi, Busquets, and Alonso in the side which meant Arteta never got his chance – but there is no doubt he would have impressed if he did.
Gabi - Spain: He started his career with Atletico Madrid and the defensive midfielder’s impressive displays caught the eye of Real Zarazoga where he became club captain. He returned to Atletico in 2011 and leadership skills won him plenty of praise but he failed to win a call-up to the senior Spain squad having represented them at Under-21 level.
Sylvain Distin - France: He moved from PSG to Newcastle United and was a hit with the fans with his dominant displays at the back. He earned a move to Manchester City and played over 200 games for them before a spell with Portsmouth and then seven solid years with Everton. He had it all for international level – he was fast, he was powerful and he read the game really well – but the Frenchman was never called up to the national side because competition at the time was high with the likes of Frank Lebouef and Laurant Blanc already established in the side.
Steve Bruce - England: Before turning to management, he had an impressive playing career and was one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s key defenders at Manchester United. A natural leader and a commanding presence in the team, it seemed an England call-up would happen but he never got the chance to represent his country.
Thorsten Fink - Germany: He started his career in SG Wattenscheid before moving to Karlsruher and then the mighty Bayern Munich where he won four Bundesliga titles, three cup trophies, one intertoto cup and the 2001 Champions League. He was good enough to play for Germany but like so many, never got the chance.
Michu - Spain: He was a quality striker and would not have looked out of place in the Spanish team but he never got a look in because of the likes of David Villa and Fernando Torres.
Howard Kendall - England: Believe it or not there was a time when Everton actually won trophies and he was a massive part of their success. With a midfield including Alan Ball and Colin Harvey, Everton were a dominant force and Kendall should have gotten a call-up for his superb performance for the Toffees but just like the others on this list, he was never given a chance. But he went on to manage Everton and lead them to their most successful period in the Eighties. Sadly, he passed away in 2015 and as a tribute, the club named the Gwladys Street stand at Goodison Park after him.
