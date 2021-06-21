1 of 10
Manchester United are desperate to hold on to France midfielder Paul Pogba and have offered him a deal worth 104 million pounds, making him the highest-paid Premier League player
Image Credit: AP
Borussia Dortmund have told United to stump up 77 million pounds plus add-ons if they want to sign forward Jadon Sancho
Image Credit: AP
Raphael Varane could be the latest big signing for Paris St-Germain as the French giants have contacted Real Madrid about a deal for the defender
Image Credit: AFP
Roma boss has shown an interest in veteran defender Sergio Ramos, who left Real Madrid at the end of the season
Image Credit: AP
Portugal striker Andre Silva looks set to join Arsenal from Eintracht Frankfurt as the two clubs have opened talks
Image Credit: AFP
N’Golo Kante could be in the money too as Chelsea are set to offer their star playmaker a bumper new deal to keep the Frenchman at Stamford Bridge
Image Credit: AP
Brendan Rodgers wants to bring Celtic and Scotland star Ryan Christie to Leicester City
Image Credit: AFP
Arsenal and Tottenham are set to fight it out for Lazio striker Joaquin Correa, who is set to leave the Italian club
Image Credit: AFP
Newcastle are looking to make Joe Willock a permanent fixture and could offer Arsenal an unnamed player as a part-exchange deal for the midfielder, who was at St James’ Park on loan last season
Image Credit: AFP
Barcelona are set to swoop for Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens, who has impressed for Germany at Euro 2020
Image Credit: AFP