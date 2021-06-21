Fans will return to Yas Marina Circuit for the 2021 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix Image Credit: Supplied

Fans wishing to attend the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 can purchase tickets now as the race returns, with the 13th edition of the event set to take place in December on a new-look Yas Marina Circuit.

This year’s race weekend takes place from December 9-12 on Yas Island, with the big season-ending race on Sunday.

Attendance for fans will be limited this year to adhere to COVID-19 distancing protocols and tickets can be booked on the Yas Marina Circuit website.

Fans can also look forward to the return of the Yasalam post-race concerts, which were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the four superstar artists and bands to be announced later this year.

The racing action will be enhanced by a number of changes to the track at Yas Marina Circuit, implemented in order to increase the potential for overtaking and improve the overall race action and visual spectacle.

In compliance with Government directives, and to ensure the safety of everybody in attendance, there will be some changes in place for this year’s event, including designated Oasis areas, an enhanced food and beverage service where orders can be delivered directly to tables and a Track Walk, which will replace Thursday’s Pit Lane Walk and give fans an opportunity to take photos and experience the very same twists and turns as the drivers.

The Grand Prix will also celebrate the UAE’s 50th anniversary through a series of activities and entertainment zones, as well as a Heritage Village.

Both F2 and F4UAE will be racing on the undercard.

The action returns to Abu Dhabi in December

Saif Al Noaimi, Acting CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce tickets are now on sale for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 as we look to welcome fans back to Yas Marina Circuit for a fantastic weekend of sport and entertainment.

“The highlight of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s sporting calendar, this event has always provided some fantastic moments, both on and off-track, and we expect this year to be no different.

“Naturally, spectators play a huge role in creating the special atmosphere we have come to associate with the event, and we are delighted they will be in attendance once again, giving them an opportunity to watch some of Formula 1’s biggest stars go head-to-head out on the track.

“Over the coming months we will continue to work alongside Formula 1 and all key stakeholders to ensure the relevant safety procedures are implemented to guarantee the safety of everybody present, as we have done for all events hosted at Yas Marina Circuit since the outbreak of COVID-19.”

As ever, there is an array of ticketing options for fans to choose from, with regular seats available on Abu Dhabi Hill and in the main Grandstand, while those guests wishing to experience the event in luxury can choose from a range of hospitality packages including Yas Suites, Marina Views Suite, Champions Club, Shams Suite and the Paddock Club, where guests can purchase a three-day ticket and enjoy the ultimate F1 experience. Tickets will then be issued closer to the event.

Strict precautionary measures will be in operation at Yas Marina Circuit for this year’s event, and UAE residents attending must have received two doses of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine, as well as providing a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of entering the venue. Non-UAE residents will also need to provide authorised documentation and evidence of vaccination, along with a negative PCR test result.