Kolkata: Yuvraj Singh, a two-time World Cup winner for India and a much sought-after cricketer in the endorsement sector during his playing days, will become the face of PUMA Motorsport in India. He joins the brand of global sporting legends like Usain Bolt, Boris Becker and Thierry Henry.
A flamboyant allrounder and a cancer survivor, Yuvraj is known for his love for fast cars. An ardent fan of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Yuvraj is a keen follower of Scuderia Ferrari F-1 team.
Commenting on his association with the sports equipment major, ‘Yuvi’ said in a statement: ‘‘I share a long and fruitful relationship with PUMA, it’s like family. They have supported me through every point of my career - highs as well as lows. I am excited to continue working for the brand, blending my love for fast cars and style through PUMA’s motor-inspired collection.’’
PUMA is globally associated with Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, BMW M Motorsport and Porsche Motorsport.