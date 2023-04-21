Ishant Sharma strikes

Former India pacer Ishant Sharma must have dusted the cobwebs off his bowling spikes when he surprisingly got the chance to turn out for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Grabbing the rare opportunity, the lanky 34-year-old pacer produced a match-winning spell to get the man of the match award. Leg-spinners Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra have also redeemed themselves this season in the chances that have come their way.

In the earlier match of the double-header on Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis clearly showed that the has not lost the touch that made him one of the most feared international batters with an 84 against Punjab Kings.

South African Faf du Plessis has been one of the main scorers for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. Image Credit: AFP

The 38-year-old South African is leading the charts with 343 runs that has David Warner (36), Virat Kohli (34) and Shikhar Dhawan (37) in the top six, with 32-year-old Jos Buttler and Venkatesh Iyer, the only one in their 20s.

Not his aggressive best

Warner, who is under fire from his critics for playing below his aggressive best, is in second spot with 285 runs that has included three half-centuries. But the Australian left-hander feels he has regained his rhythm.

“I just felt like I was probably a bit tentative after losing a lot of wickets in the first couple of games. But for me, it’s about going out there and playing the way that I do, in the way that I know.”

Former India skipper Kohli, who didn’t have the best of his time in the last IPL with just two 50s, is also showing signs of returning to his best with three half-centuries in six matches.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has already scored three half-centuries this season. Image Credit: AFP

Young brigade

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill lead the young brigade with Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad filling the top 10 in the batting charts.

One of the reasons why the experienced campaigners are able to succeed is that Twenty20 has undergone huge evolution with bowlers trying several variations to arrest the free-flowing strokes, forcing batters to play more in the traditional way. So with the immense experience under their belt, they are able to play the field around when the boundaries are hard to come by.