Viral reaction

While getting treated with a strapping around the ribs, the words Fazal, which translates to grace or blessing, was visible, triggering a viral reaction on social media.

Despite the pain, the South African opener continued to lead the hosts’ charge in their chase of a big target against Chennai Super Kings, before falling agonizingly short by eight runs, capping a week of upsets for the home teams.

Virat Kohli during one of two sessions to get his latest dot tattoo early this month. Image Credit: Source: Virat Kohli Twitter

Du Plessis, who won the Orange Cap during the 2021 IPL season playing for Chennai Super Kings, is leading the batting charts again with 259 runs from five matches.

Inscribing landmarks

“Early on in the match, I was diving around and I thought I went at it with my rib, that was the cause of discomfort,” du Plessis told Star Sports.

The injury, though, doesn’t look too serious and the 38-year-old South African should be fit to play against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum with tattoos to highlight his ODI and Test jerseys. Image Credit: AFP

Modern day cricketers like to inscribe landmarks on their bodies as much as they would like to etch their names in the record books.

Du Plessis also has another tattoo on his right arm, which reads 'Dies a Domino XVII I MMXI' which is the symbol of his international debut for South Africa at the Lord’s in England.

Two seperate sessions

Kohli has as many as 12 tattoos on his arms and the latest dot work tattoo was done earlier this month, which had to be completed in two separate sessions of over 12 hours in two different cities. The former Indian skipper and talismanic batter has God’s Eye, Japanese Samurai, ODI cap number 175, Test Cap No 269, parents name — mother Saroj and father Prem — Lord Shiva meditating on Mount Kailash, a monastery on his left shoulder, Om symbol, Tribal Tattoo on his right forearm and Scorpio, his Zodiac sign on his right bicep.

Former New Zealand skipper and current England Test team head coach Brendon McCullum has tattoos of ‘CXXVI’, which is the symbol for his ODI Cap No. 126, XLII, his jersey No 42 and CCXXIV, which symbolises McCullum’s maiden Test Cap No 224.

KL Rahul also has a craze for tattoos, having multiple symbols inked on his body. Image Credit: Source: KL Rahul Twitter