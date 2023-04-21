Brilliant start

On the back of good bowling by Axar Patel (2/13), Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) Ishant Sharma (2/19) and Anrich Nortje (2/20), Delhi bowled out Kolkata for a paltry 127 in 20 overs.

In reply, Warner gave Capitals a brilliant start, and then Knight Riders spinners turned the tables in the middle overs, but eventually the hosts sealed the win with three balls to spare to open their account.

Kolkata spinners pulled Delhi Capitals back during the middle overs before the hosts sneaked to a four-wicket win. Image Credit: Source: IPL Twitter

“I was thinking it was like my first Test: happy to get off the mark! We have bowled well this season,” Ganguly said after their four-wicket win with four balls to spare.

Good pitches

However, he was not entirely happy with their batting display as Delhi Capitals made it too close for comfort in the end.

“These are good pitches and fast outfields, but the problem is the batting. We need to go back and look at ourselves as to how we can do better. Nortje has been outstanding. Good to see Ishant (Sharma) and Mukesh (Kumar). I wouldn’t say it is an inexperienced line-up… Many of them have been around for a long time. They also know it’s time to put up a better batting performance,” Ganguly told the official broadcaster after the match.

Delhi Capitals's skipper David Warner celebrates with Ishant Sharma after dismissing Kolkata's Nitish Rana. Image Credit: AFP

Great two points

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner too was happy to win their first match in IPL 2023 and get off the mark.

“Great to get the two points. It’s awesome; we are really proud of the bowling unit. We asked for wickets in the powerplay, and they did that. Again we lost wickets in a cluster. We can have those upfront conversations. We played an OK game,” Warner said after the match.

Waiting for my chance

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who claimed 2-19 off his four overs early in the innings and was named Player of the Match for his effort, said he was waiting for the chance to play his first match in IPL 2023.