Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Today marks the start of an extraordinary journey as we welcome the Chennai Super Kings to our sports portfolio. Our collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it’s a celebration of a shared ethos, a testament to the collective spirit of Etihad and the Chennai Super Kings. Cricket in India is truly incredible and the Chennai Super Kings fans really showcase exactly what it means to love and have true passion for the game in this incredible country. For Etihad, we believe in connecting with our travellers through shared interests, and like the ‘Yellow Army’ we really believe in this team.”

Elevating fan experience

The Etihad partnership will come to life across Chennai Super Kings’ events and platforms, with Etihad showcased on the back of the Chennai Super Kings’ jersey, through engaging activations and fan activities at events and matches, as well as offering exclusive deals to Chennai Super Kings’ fans.

As part of this partnership, Etihad aims to elevate the fan experience by engaging in exciting activities, promotions, and unique initiatives throughout the upcoming season. Fans can expect a thrilling journey with Etihad as they support the Chennai Super Kings in their quest for victory.

Kasi Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Chennai Super Kings said: “In Etihad Airways we have a partner that not only shares our values, commitment to excellence and passion for success but also brings association benefits that are global in nature for our brand. This collaboration goes beyond the boundaries of a traditional sponsorship — it’s about creating an extraordinary experience for our fans and setting new standards in sports partnerships.

Redifining dynamics of sponsorship

“The Etihad — Chennai Super Kings partnership promises to deliver a series of exciting initiatives, engaging activations, and unique fan experiences throughout the cricketing season. Stay tuned as we embark on a journey to redefine the dynamics of sports sponsorships and leave an indelible mark on the world stage.”

This strategic collaboration solidifies Etihad’s commitment to the Indian market and its dedication to fostering meaningful connections with the vibrant communities of India. It brings together the world-class travel experiences of Etihad and the prowess of the Chennai Super Kings, creating a winning combination that resonates with fans and travellers alike.

New brand ambassador

The partnership follows closely on the heels of Etihad’s announcement of Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador. This dynamic combination of cricketing prowess and Bollywood glamour reinforces Etihad’s commitment to connecting with diverse audiences across India.