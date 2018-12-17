The comment was made in the aftermath of a series of tense exchanges between both captains throughout the games, with the umpire having to intervene at one point. Paine had promised to behave to clean up Australia's image and similarly Kohli had stated in the media that he would not indulge in sledging if the Australians refrained from it - obviously it did not last. The insult by Pain was supposed to be in response to bad behaviour by Kohli previously on the field.