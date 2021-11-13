New Zealand captain Kane Williamson refused to put any tag on his team ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup final on Sunday. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The last time the two trans-Tasman rivals met in the final of an ICC event was in the 50-overs World Cup in 2015, where Australia had the last laugh with a seven-wicket win in a one-sided final. Much water has flown under the bridge since then as New Zealand have grown in stature from a side who just revelled at home while Australia, on the other hand, have proved their detractors wrong after starting as underdogs.

The Black Caps’ record have been short of extraordinary over the last six to seven years in ICC championships - which saw them capping it with a signficant success in the World Test Championship final against India in June. Kane Williamson, the New Zealand captain who has mastered the art of diffusing any unnecessary pressure on his team, was at his best again when asked about a possible favourite status for the final.

They seem to just hang around for long enough in any kind of contest and wear you down. That’s what we’ve learned over the years about New Zealand. They fight and scrap in every situation - Aaron Finch, Australia captain

‘‘The final is another opportunity for us to put our best foot forward. Our peformance in the last few events has been a reflection of a lot of hard work. We try our best but tags are something which we cannot control,’’ said Williamson.

What is it that makes the Australia-New Zealand rivalry so special ? Taking a look at the bigger picture, he said: ‘‘We are neighbours and also rivals in different disciplines (read: rugby). Hence, it’s always a great occasion.’’

Aaron Finch, Williamson’s counterpart, held his final opponents in utmost respect when he said the Kiwis’ discipline and the ability to fight till the end is exemplary. “Anytime you play New Zealand you know how great a contest it’s gonna be, you know that they’re so disciplined in all three facets of the game,” Finch told during the zoom media interaction on Saturday.

“They’re a team that you have to be on for all 40 overs if you’re gonna get over the line. They’re a great side. They’re really well led by Kane and he’s done it brilliantly.

“They seem to just hang around for long enough in any kind of contest and wear you down. That’s what we’ve learned over the years about New Zealand. They fight and scrap in every situation,” said Finch, who showed great belief on his team composition as a leader throughout the tournament despite criticism.

“I think both teams are really well matched up with similar sort of structures in terms of the powerplay bowling,” he said, before adding: “New Zealand have obviously been the dominant team in the World Cup in the powerplay with the ball. Both teams have got good spin options. It should be a great contest. It always is. So yeah, we can’t wait.”

Finch said his team have been able to stick to their plans and play to their strengths. “You got to be in it to win it. I think it’s something you would take to give yourself an opportunity to win a world event, and to win an ICC trophy is really special,” Finch said.