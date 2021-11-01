1 of 8
Milestone figure... Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 400th career league goal as Italian giants AC Milan beat their rival AS Roma 2-1 last night in Serie A.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Swedish international who is now 40-years-old scored a powerful free-kick. The goal was also his 150th in Serie A, having played for Inter Milan and Juventus before.
Image Credit: AP
Ibrahimovic got his first ever league goal back in 1999 when he was playing for Swedish club Malmo. Since then, he has played in seven countries in his two-decade-long career and won league titles in four of them.
Image Credit: AFP
“The secret to my longevity is in my mind, as I am trying to prove that 40 is just a number and I can continue to do what I love,” he said after the match.
Image Credit: AFP
“I have nothing more to prove, but I don’t want to retire and then regret it, thinking I could’ve continued. I don’t want to stop until I am kicked out, well and truly finished,” he added.
Image Credit: AFP
Ibrahimovic has also played for Ajax, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy. But his best spell in front of goal was in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain where he got 113 goals in 122 games.
Image Credit: AFP
He has now scored 11 goals against Roma in Serie A, making them his favourite opponents in the competition.
Image Credit: AFP
One of the most fascinating characters in the game and brimming with quality and audacity, let's hope he continues playing for several more years and grabs even more brilliant goals.
Image Credit: AFP