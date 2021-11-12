Scotland's George Munsey was one of the players from associate nations who stood out with his class in World T20. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Gerhard Erasmus or Ruben Trumpelmann - these are some of the names which will stay us as the ICC T20 World Cup is one match away from drawing to a close on Sunday. Turning up for Scotland and Namibia, the two associate member nations who made the cut for Super-12 stage, they stood out with their class even in adversity but the captain of UAE national team is not certain if their performances are going to make a difference in the country’s fortunes.

Ahmed Raza, captain of UAE and a veteran member of the ICC associate member nations’ fraternity, gave a reality check. ‘‘They have done exceptionally well by putting up their hands when required. Mind you Scotland beat Bangladesh while Namibia beat Ireland, another Test-playing nation, in the qualifers. The problem is it’s a one-off thing as they don’t get to play the big nations enough. However, when such teams come onto the big stage, they are expected to win against the higher ranked countries or do exceptionally well,’’ Raza told Gulf News during an exclusive interview.

Both Scotland and Namibia had come through the qualifiers and ended at the bottom of Group2 in Super-12, with Namibia logging two points by winning the only match in Super-12 against Scotland. ‘‘The odds are stacked against us and I can feel it. When a Munsey or a Erasmus is expected to take on a Mohammed Shami or Jasprit Bumrah, who are bowling at 140-145 clicks, how are they equipped to take on bowling off such quality? Or handle someone like (Ravi) Ashwin, who has taken more than 400 Test wickets?,’’ Raza asks.

Driving home his point, the tall left-arm spinner allrounder says: ‘‘When any team like us get dismissed for 80, there will be criticism if the team is qualified to play among the elite. However, the same thing is not said when Bangladesh are dismissed for a similar score or fail to win a single game in the Super-12 stage.

‘‘There are ways of engaging with the smaller nations if you want to do it. For example, when India were touring England for the World Test Championship earlier this year, they could have played a Test or a four-day game against Ireland, where the conditions are similar. Unless we get to play more competitive cricket against the bigger countries, there will be no lasting improvement,’’ he said.

‘‘In associate cricket, we all understand each other a lot more. There is an in-built pressure which is not often appreciated – if we don’t win, we don’t qualify. If we don’t qualify, we don’t have a job, so there is a lot of insecurity,’’ Raza observed.

Raza, who is now looking forward to the UAE’s qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup in next April, feels there is a room for improvement in the qualiyfying system which was adopted this year. ‘‘See, teams like Oman, Scotland or Namibia had already come out of zonal qualifiers - who why they would have to play another set of qualifiers? Granted the Round I was being called a part of the World Cup but while it was being played, the seeded countries were still playing warm-up games. I think that the 20-team format which they looking at in 2024 World T20 may provide a better even playing field.

Raza felt it was time to move on from the disappointment of missing out on the ongoing World Cup at home. ‘‘The last time we played were in the 50-overs World Cup in Australia in 2015. We are looking forward to the qualifiers for the World T20 as also the 50-overs ODI league, which will help us accumulate points to create a pathway to the 50-overs event in 2023,’’ Raza said.