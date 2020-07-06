Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan faceoff

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh after the recent border dispute with China in Galwan valley was laudable (“Video: India PM Modi visits forward location in Ladakh amid tension with China”, Gulf News, July 03). At this crucial hour of the pandemic, his brave visit is very much needed to keep the spirits of the soldiers high. He told them that their bravery will be a “source of inspiration for times to come”. He is a leader with a vision for his countrymen's safety and protection and no one can deny it. We, Indians, are very proud to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India

Land degradation in Zimbabwe

Illegal mining in Zimbabwe is destroying the beautiful landscapes and ecosystems (“UAE marine activists mark World Environment Day, June 5, with worrying message”, Gulf News, June 07) . The officials who are responsible for environment managements are not holding illegal miners to account. People are also cutting down trees illegally and there are no efforts being done by the government to address this issue as well. Poor methods of farming usually near the river banks are also creating massive soil erosion. President Emerson Mnangagwa is failing to act and stop those mistreating Nature and arrest them. Environmentalist should pile pressure on the Zimbabwean government to act urgently to put an end to land degradation.

From Mr Kudzai Chikowore

Harare, Zimbabwe

How to keep positivity amid COVID-19 spread

We were still in the process of going back to our normal lives, so we just need to be thankful for what we have now (“ Recovery rate reflects effectiveness of UAE’s COVID-19 measures”, Gulf News, June 09). Use this time as an opportunity for introspection. Gradually, once this virus is contained and the vaccines are out, those people who want to stay in these public places can stay outside longer. We should keep social structures intact by remaining in continuous communication with our near and dear ones. If we all wear facemasks and use hand gloves when going outside, we will make a big change and help reduce the spread of COViD-19. Let's be hopeful and protect others and ourselves from the virus. God is with us, stay safe and protected.

From Mr Ishaan Mohammed

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment