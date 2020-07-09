His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Twitter

COVID-19: Experience of an elderly expat in Dubai

I am an 82-year-old practising advocate from India (“Sheikh Mohammed on first day of returning to work: 'Fulfilling achievements will never stop'”, Gulf News, May 31). My two sons stay in Dubai with their families. Every year I come to Dubai and spend a few months here. I love my stay here and enjoy the varied experiences in this beautiful country. Gulfnews.com with its coverage of local and world affairs, is my primary source of information.

The year 2020 has been very different. The marauding coronavirus spreading across the world has caused mayhem. The Covid-19 minuscule demon has shut down the world, playing havoc in every sphere of activity - world economy devastated, global trade shattered, job losses, and business trade in turmoil. COVID -19 pandemic has been uncontrollable with the spike in the rate of infections and death.

The government of the UAE deserves credit in successfully combating Covid-19 pandemic with the right strategy and superb execution. As a result, there has been a remarkable decline in the infection rate and increased recovery rate.

The economy is opening up, bouncing back and showing signs of recovery. The commendable role played by the UAE government combined with the service of frontline pandemic warriors have helped the UAE emerge as a world leader in tackling the Covid-19 menace.

Over the years, I have seen and experienced firsthand UAE’s commitment to tolerance. UAE is a country with malice towards none and charity for all. In this country, everybody is treated equally, irrespective of, colour, religion and nationality. UAE has been sending tons of medical aids to different countries of the world that are in need.

Despite the challenges, the coronavirus has offered some good things. The pollution level has dropped. Family bonds have strengthened. Digitisation and personal hygiene have entered all aspects of our lives. French Philosopher and mathematician Blaise Pascal said: “All the humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone.” Interestingly researchers say that people detest spending even six to fifteen minutes in a room all by themselves. People have taken up their favourite hobbies at home to overcome boredom.

In my case, I like reading books, and I have the proud privilege in learning both the books – “Flashes of thoughts” and “My Story” authored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness is a versatile and accomplished writer, a poet, a philanthropist, a skilled equestrian, a great visionary, a dynamic leader, and above all, a gentleman par excellence. His ingenuity and patriotism are reflected in his literary works. His leadership has played a vital role in the UAE, tackling the corona challenge successfully. Under the country’s dynamic leadership, the UAE has become a land of opportunity and a business hub for its citizens, expats, investors and tourists as well.

My stay this year has been very different. Unlike last year, most of my stay has been indoors. But I have enjoyed every moment of it. My expired visa got extended seamlessly due to Covid-19 lockdown. The lockdown has ended, but the situation has improved dramatically. Tourism has started, malls are open, and offices are open. UAE cares for its people. The top-notch medical care is extended to all. But I love UAE for something else. Something more personal. I love the UAE for making me feel at home, away from home.

From Mr Sarada Sundar Das

India

India: Hike in new coronavirus cases is distressing

The COVID-19 cases in India are increasing, and it is alarming (“India’s COVID-19 death toll hits 20,000 as infections surge", Gulf News, July 07). This figure would not have jumped to this extent if people had followed the administration's advice. The increase of coronavirus cases is hitting all the states of India, which eased lockdown restrictions in the past month. The government is also starting to roll back testing programs. Despite eased restrictions across the country, it is still important to follow local health guidance. Testing is crucial for monitoring the spread of the illness and for helping people to know when to isolate and warn others of possible exposure.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru

India , Gulf News, July 07). This figure would not have jumped to this extent if people had followed the administration's advice. The increase of coronavirus cases is hitting all the states of India, which eased lockdown restrictions in the past month. The government is also starting to roll back testing programs. Despite eased restrictions across the country, it is still important to follow local health guidance. Testing is crucial for monitoring the spread of the illness and for helping people to know when to isolate and warn others of possible exposure.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru

India

COVID-19 : Pay attention to safety precautions

The UAE has now eased restrictions and has permitted people to go outside (“UAE: COVID-19 precautionary rules and fines for violators still apply”, Gulf News, June 27). We have to obey the safety instructions issued to us by the UAE government. If we all wear facemasks and use hand gloves when going out, we will make a significant change and help reduce the spread of COViD-19. We are still in the process of going back to our healthy lives, so we need to be thankful for what we have now. We need to take it seriously, to end the pandemic. Respect our healthcare workers, essential workers and public service workers. And most of all, be kind to everyone during this difficult time. There will be better times ahead; we need to remain calm and patient. Take care of yourself and your family — we will move forward with “new learning” from the COVID-19 pandemic and use it for a better tomorrow.

From Mr Farhaan Malik

UAE

Facebook comment