'Our message to everyone is that life will go on..fulfilling achievements will never stop'

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: As life is gradually going back to normal in the UAE, the UAE Cabinet has held a virtual meeting on the first day of resuming government work at offices nationwide.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the remote meeting today, affirming that the UAE has got into a new stage, i.e the gradual resumption of economic life.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed said : “Everyone is responsible in the stage we have got into now. All institutions and sectors are involved in protecting their personnel. The healthcare sector will remain a priority and responsibility and resuming the economic activity is strategic necessity”.

“Our message to everyone is that life will go on and fulfilling achievements will never stop. We have been made stronger, better and faster by experience. The next period needs a fresh spirit, thought and a more dynamic and smarter workstyle,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.