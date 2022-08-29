Dubai: If you often come to Dubai for work, business meetings or conferences or have family and friends that live in the city, applying for a three-month multiple entry tourist visa might be the right fit for you.

Instead of applying for a new entry permit every time you plan to visit Dubai, you can easily apply for a ‘long-term multiple entry permit’ through the Emirate’s immigration authority - the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

However, to apply for the permit, you need to meet specific requirements. What are these requirements and how much does it cost to apply for the visa? Here is all you need to know.

How do I apply for the multiple entry tourist visa for Dubai?

You can apply for the visa online through the GDRFA website: gdrfad.gov.ae or through an Amer Centre. An Amer centre is a service centre that processes residence and tourists visas on behalf of GDRFA.

However, before you start applying, you need to ensure you have the necessary documents with you.

Documents required

The documents you will need for the three-month multiple entry visa are:

1. Your passport copy

2. Your passport sized photograph, with a white background

3. A valid health insurance policy

Abdulhusen Munpurwala, Business Development Manager at PRO Deskk Document Clearing Services LLC, you may be asked to give additional documents.

“You may also be asked for a ticket to and from the country and proof of residence, which could be a hotel stay or a [Dubai] resident’s address,” said Munpurwala

How to apply online for the three-month multiple entry tourist visa for Dubai

Here are the steps for applying for the long term multiple entry permit online, as per GDRFA:

1. Visit gdrfad.gov.ae and click on the user icon, which will take you to the log in page.

Register as a new user, if you do not have an existing account. To create a new account, you can use your UAE Pass account or register on the website using your Emirates ID number and year of birth.



2. Once you have logged in to your account, under ‘Entry permits’, select ‘Entry permit for long period (multiple entries)’. You can also reach the service page by following this link: https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/services?id=d551ce8b-52e8-11ea-0320-0050569629e8



3. Attach the required documents.



4. Pay the fees due for the service.



5. Submit the application.

How to apply for the three-month multiple entry tourist visa for Dubai through an Amer centre

You can also apply for the visa through an Amer centre by following these steps:

1. Head to one of AMER service centers. You can find a list of all the Amer centres in Dubai here: https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers



2. Get a ticket from the counter for a new visa, and go to the counter when your ticket number is called out.



3. Submit the required documents to the service employee.



4. Pay the fees due for the service.

After you have submitted the application, you will receive a text message and an email with an update on the status of your application.

However, if there are any missing documents, you will be notified to attach the correct documents within 30 days. If the documents are not attached within 30 days, the application will be cancelled.

How much does the multiple tourist visa cost?