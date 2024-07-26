Dubai: If you find yourself in a situation where you are visiting the UAE and have lost your passport or have overstayed your existing UAE residence or visit visa, you will need to apply for an exit permit issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Explaining what exactly an exit permit is, Shafiq Muhammad, chief supervisor at Horizon Gate Government Transactions Centre, said: “It is special permit to exit the country, mostly for those who don't have documents like their passport or people who have overstayed their visa.”

The permit can be applied for online, through the ICP website – icp.gov.ae – and the process can be completed easily, as long as you have the required documents.

Documents required

• Personal photograph

• Passport copy

• Entry visa or residence visa

How to issue an exit permit

Before you begin the process, make sure you have cleared any pending overstay fines, which are levied at Dh50 for every day that you overstay your visa. You can find out more about the charges here.

Next, follow these steps:

1. Visit the service link: https://icp.gov.ae/en/service/issue-exit-permit/

2. Click on ‘Start service’

3. Register yourself on the website by providing an email address and entering a password.

4. Fill out the following information in the application form:

• Full name

• Email address

• Phone number

• Date of birth

5. Attach the necessary documents for issuing an exit permit.

6. After submitting the application form, you will then need to settle the fees for the exit permit, electronically with your debit or credit card.

7. You will then receive an SMS on your phone number or email informing you about the status of your application. When the application form for the exit permit is accepted, you will receive an update notifying you that the process is complete.

Muhammad clarified that the exit permit is also commonly referred to as an ‘outpass’, and people who wish to apply for it can also do it by visiting an Amer centre or the immigration department at the airport, for visas issued in Dubai. The permit is usually issued between two to three working days.

Once the exit permit has been issued, the last date by which you should exit the country will be clearly mentioned on the permit.

Cost: