Dubai: Are you worried that you may have overstayed your visa as a tourist in the UAE? Or have you failed to renew your residence visa on time? Whether you are a visitor to the UAE or are a resident here, it is important to ensure that you do not violate any of the requirements set out for your visa, whether it has to do with applying for a renewal or paying any fees that are due.

However, if you do have concerns regarding your visa status and whether you may have incurred any fines, here is how you can check that with the immigration authorities in the UAE.

Grace period

Firstly, it is important to note that immigration authorities have in place grace periods for UAE visa holders, which give them some time to get their visa status in order, before fines are levied. For example, if you are a residence visa holder, you have a 30 days’ grace period after the visa’s expiry date to either amend your status and get another residence visa or leave the country, according to the official UAE government website – u.ae. Similarly, the website states that tourists and visit visa holders have a grace period of 10 days after their visa’s expiry date. If they overstay their visa beyond this grace period, that is when fines are levied.

How do I check if I have a fine on my UAE visa?

To find out if you have incurred any visa fines in the UAE, you can easily check them online. In the UAE, your visa may be issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), which issues visas for the emirate of Dubai, or by the Federal Authority of Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), which issues visas for all other emirates - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

You can use the websites of either of these two immigration authorities, to check for visa fines regardless of which Emirate issued the visa. For example, even if your visa was issued in Dubai, the ICP website will provide you with details on the visa fines, as the online systems are linked.



• GDRFA website – www.gdrfa.gov.ae

• ICP website – www.icp.gov.ae

Step 1: Access the service online

To check if you have any outstanding fines, you must first visit this link - beta.smartservices.icp.gov.ae - and scroll down. You will find the service titled, ‘Fines - Pay Fines - Violations Of Entry Permissions Or Residences - Pay New Fine’ and click on the ‘Start Service’ tab.

Step 2: Fill in the details

Next, you will have two options:



1. File Number – if you are checking for a fine on a residence visa, you would need to select this option.



2. Citizens Of Certain Countries – for queries on fines on a visit visa, select this option.

For UAE Residents:

a. Click on ‘file number’.

b. Type in your file number. You can find the file number on the UAE residence visa page of your passport. To know more about what a file number is, read our detailed guide here.

c. Type in your date of birth.

d. After filling out the information, tick the captcha box and click on the blue tab labelled ‘Search’. The system will then show any fines that have been levied on the visa.

For visitors:

a. Click on ‘Citizens of Certain Countries’.

b. Enter the following details:

• Your passport number

• Passport type – for example: diplomatic, UN or ordinary passport

• Date of Birth

• Current nationality

c. Check the captcha box and click on ‘Search’. The system will then show any fines that have been levied on the visa.

Visa fine inquiry through GDRFA

If your visa was issued in Dubai, you can view if you have visa fines through the ‘Fines Inquiry Service’ on the GDRFA website.

1. Visit – www.gdrfa.gov.ae

2. Scroll down to select the ‘Fines inquiry’ tab on the home page. (Alternatively, you can directly visit the following link: https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/fines-inquiry-service)

3. From the first dropdown menu, select the file type:



• Resident (for residence visa holders)

• Permit (for visit or tourist visa holders)

4. Provide the following details:



• Place of issue (select the Emirate that issued the visa)

• File number

• Date of birth

• Gender

5. Next, you will be asked to solve a simple math equation, as a captcha verification process.

6. Next, click on the red ‘Submit’ button.