Dubai: If you are stopping over in the UAE during a long-haul flight, you might want to step out of the airport to explore the country. Whether you are arriving at Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah or Ras Al Khaimah, an easy way to do so would be to apply for a transit visa.

It is important to note that transit visas are only provided through UAE-based airlines and must be processed and approved before entering the UAE.

If you are looking to apply for one, here is a detailed look at how you can do so.

Do you need a transit visa?

It is first advisable to check if you even need a transit visa. Citizens of GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and almost 50 other countries are eligible for a visa on arrival, according to UAE’s official government portal – u.ae.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai provides the following list of countries whose citizens can get a visa on arrival in the UAE:

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Belgium

4. Brunei

5. Bulgaria

6. Canada

7. China

8. Croatia

9. Cyprus

10. Czech Republic

11. Denmark

12. Estonia

13. Finland

14. France

15. Germany

16. Greece

17. Hong Kong

18. Hungary

19. Iceland

20. Ireland

21. Italy

22. Japan

23. Latvia

24. Liechtenstein

25. Lithuania

26. Luxembourg

27. Malaysia

28. Malta

29. Monaco

30. Netherlands

31. New Zealand

32. Norway

33. Poland

34. Portugal

35. Russia

36. Romania

37. San Marino

38. Singapore

39. Slovakia

40. Slovenia

41. South Korea

42. Spain

43. Sweden

44. Switzerland

45. The Vatican

46. United Kingdom

47. United States of America

Additionally, Indian citizens that are holders of:

• A visit visa issued by the USA or

• A green card issued by the USA or

• A residence visa issued by the UK or

• A residence visa issued by the European Union

Can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 14 days provided that the visa or the green card from the list mentioned above is valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in the UAE.

Types of transit visas for the UAE

If you do not fall under any of the categories above, you will need to apply for a transit visa.

There two types of transit visas are:

• Transit visas for 48 hours

• Transit visas for 96 hours

Transit visas for 48 hours

As per u.ae - transit visas for 48 hours are issued free of charge to passengers transiting through the UAE’s airports. You need to apply for the visa in advance through a UAE-based airline. This visa is not extendable, or renewable. The validity of the visa is 48 hours from entry into the UAE, and you must leave the UAE within 48 hours from arrival.

Transit visas for 96 hours

If you want to have a slightly more extended stay in the UAE, a transit visa for 96 hours is issued for a fee of Dh50 to passengers transiting through the UAE’s airports.

Similar to the 48-hour transit visa, you need to apply for the visa in advance through a UAE-based airline. This visa is not extendable, or renewable. The validity of the visa is 96 hours from entry into the UAE, and you must leave the UAE within 96 hours from arrival.

Required documents for a transit visa:

To get a transit visa, you must have:

• A passport or travel document with a minimum validity of three months.

• A passport size photograph against a white background.

• An onward ticket booking to a third destination, other than the one you are coming from.

How to apply for a transit visa

As mentioned above, transit visas are issued through UAE-based airlines. However, the process can be completed online. To apply for your transit visa, follow these steps:

1. Complete your ticket bookings.

2. Visit the airline’s website and select your ticket booking.

3. You will receive the option for ‘Apply for transit visa’. You need to ensure that you are applying for a transit visa with the same airline that you are flying, as itineraries that include flights from other carriers will not be accepted. Also, the itinerary into and out of the UAE airport should be on one ticket (PNR), with the stay in the UAE being within the visa duration.

4. Once you have made the payment for your transit visa, it will be issued by the airlines.

If your trip has been arranged through a travel agency, the agency can also help you get the visa, but all visas are routed through the airline.

