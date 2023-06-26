1. Skip the queue and check-in online

To avoid long lines at the airport, you can instead check-in online. Most airlines allow passengers to check-in 34 to 48 hours prior to their flight.

For Air Arabia passengers, check-in is allowed 36 hours prior to the departure time. On the online check-in form, you are required to enter your reservation number, name, flight number and date.

2. Drop your bags at a check-in facility 24 hours before your flight

If you are catching a flight from Sharjah International Airport apart from Air Arabia (which has separate check-in facilities listed below), these are the luggage check-in facilities you can visit:

Muweilah, Sharjah

• Location: Al Madinah Shopping Center, Muweilah

• Timings: 24 hours

Safeer Mall, Sharjah

• Location: Al Ittihad Road (Dubai - Sharjah Road)

• Timings: 9am to 11pm

Safeer Mall, Ajman

• Location: Ground Floor, Safeer Mall Al Nuaimia

• Timings: 10am to 11pm

Escape Tower, Ajman

• Location: Escape Tower, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Street

• Timings: 9am to 11pm

Ras Al Khaimah

• Location: Oman Road, Behind LuLu Super Market

• Timings: 9am to 11pm

Al Ain

• Location: Oud Al Tawbah Street, Hamad Nahyan Salem Al Ameri Building

• Timings: 9am to 9pm.

If you are flying with Air Arabia, you can drop off your luggage within 24 hours up until eight hours prior to flight departure at one of Air Arabia’s six ‘City Check-in’ facilities located in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Al Ain.

To use the service, you have to pay an additional fee of Dh20.

After checking-in and dropping off their bags, passengers can also collect the boarding pass. Once you reach the airport, you can proceed directly to passport control and security.

3. Self-service check-in at Sharjah International Airport

If you want to use the self-service check-in kiosks at the airport, here are the steps:

1. Go to any of the self-service check in stations.

2. Enter your flight details.

3. Print your boarding pass.

4. Next, print your baggage tags and place them on your checked in luggage.

5. Place your bags on the conveyor belt.

4. Check the baggage policy with your airline

Each airline has a different baggage acceptance policy, depending on the customer’s route and fare. That is why it is important to check with your airline before travelling to save time and money.

Sharjah International Airport has a list of baggage rules passengers should follow:

• The baggage must have at least one flat surface.

• Tying two pieces of luggage or boxes together is prohibited and will not be accepted as a check-in luggage.

• Baggage larger than 90cm long, 75cm high and 60cm wide, or one that does not have a single flat surface will need to be checked-in at the Oversized Baggage Counter.

It is important to note that if your baggage does not comply with these rules, then Sharjah Airport may refuse to check it in.

Rules for hand luggage • Only limited quantities of liquids (up to 100ml) can be carried through airport security.

• This includes bottled toiletries, drinks, fragrances, and cosmetics.

• All bottles of liquid should be placed in a clear, re-sealable 20cm x 20cm plastic bag.



5. Head to the airport at least three hours earlier

Travellers also need to be at their designated gates 45 minutes before take-off.

How to get to Sharjah Airport

If you plan on taking public transport, here are the details:

By Bus:

You must first take the bus route 99 from Al Jubail Bus Terminal towards Sharjah Airport. The bus arrives every 45 minutes.

If you want the latest timings for the public buses during the Eid break, contact the official customer call centre of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA)

Cost:

• Dh6 for Sayer Card holders

• Dh8 for cash ticket

By Taxi

In Sharjah, you can book a public taxi over the phone, dial 600 525252, which is the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) call centre.

You can also book a Sharjah public taxi through the Digital Sharjah app, which is the official government services platform for Sharjah residents.

By Car

If you are going for a short trip, you can park your car at Sharjah International Airport, here are the details:

Long Term Parking



Long term parking at Sharjah Airport is between 24 hours to a maximum period of 30 days. You can book your parking online through this website: https://www.mawgif.com/shjbooking/

6. Use the Smart Gates

Use the Smart Gates at Sharjah Airport to pass through immigration quickly and easily. Register for free with your passport at any Smart Gates registration counter inside the airport.

How to Use the Smart Gates