Dubai: If you are a Sharjah resident or visit the Emirate regularly, you might be interested in taking a bus around the city. If so, getting a ‘Sayer card’, which is the bus card offered by Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), might be a good option.

Here is all you need to know about the Sayer card, its advantage over cash tickets, and which categories can apply for an exemption card.

What is a Sayer card?

A Sayer card is a cash-free payment method that can be used on Sharjah buses. The fare for the trip will be automatically deducted when the Sayer card is swiped at the ticket machine on the bus.

Where do I buy a Sayer card?

You can purchase and also recharge Sayer cards by asking the driver on the Sharjah public buses or by visiting the Al Jubail Bus Station.

What is the difference between a Sayer card and a cash ticket?

A cash ticket will cost at least Dh8 while a Sayer Discount Card has a 25 per cent discount, and costs Dh6 for travel within Sharjah on public buses.

What are the different types of Sayer Cards?

There are two types of Sayer cards:

Sayer Discount Card

The Sayer Discount card can be purchased for either Dh50 or Dh95. The card is valid for five years, and can be recharged for amounts of Dh45 and Dh90.

Sayer Subscription Card

The Sayer Subscription Card can be purchased for Dh225, and is valid for five years. The subscription card offers unlimited travel valid for 30 days, and can be recharged monthly for Dh225.

Along with the amount to be charged on each card, they can be purchased for an initial fee of Dh5, inclusive of five per cent VAT (Value Added Tax), to cover the cost of the card.

Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

How to register your Sayer card

You can register your Sayer card by following these steps:

1. Visit the website - http://mowasalat.ae/register/sayer_page

2. Fill in your personal details

3. Upload the necessary documents, which include a self-attested copy of your Sayer Card and a self-attested copy of your Emirates ID or Passport.

What are the benefits of registering?

If a registered Sayer card is lost, stolen or damaged, the card will be blocked from further use and the balance on the card can be transferred to another replacement card, according to Sharjah’s Public Transport website – mowasalat.ae. This is not possible for unregistered Sayer cards.

Can I travel on Sharjah buses for free?

The Sayer Exempt Category Card is issued by SRTA for travel on buses within Sharjah for people with disabilities, elderly and beneficiaries of social assistance. To be eligible for the Exempt Category Card:

- The applicant must be a UAE National or UAE resident.

- The applicant must be disabled or elderly.

- For persons with disabilities, the applicant must have a card from the Ministry of Community Development that states the existence of a disability.

- The applicant must have a card for beneficiaries of social services and be registered in the Department of Social Services.

What are the documents required to apply for the Exempt Category Card?

- Personal Photograph

- Copy of passport

- Emirates ID copy

- Copy of ID card from Ministry of Community Development

- Copy of ID card from Department of Social Services

To apply for a new Exempt Category Card, for replacement or renewal, visit http://www.mowasalat.ae/register/exempt_category and upload all the necessary documents.

You can collect new Exempt Category Cards, renewed cards and replacement cards at the Government of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Al Jubail Bus Terminal Cashier Office. You can collect the card on all days of the week, from 10am to 5pm. You must present a valid Emirates ID when collecting the card.

What is the cost to apply for or renew a Sayer Exempt Category Card?