Dubai: There are almost two months to go before Global Village’s 27th season ends, and if you are planning to head down there soon, you can easily reach the popular attraction using the Dubai public bus service for just Dh10.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) resumed the special bus routes to Global Village on October 25, 2022. Global Village will end its 27th season on April 29, 2023 .

Global Village timings: Global Village’s operating hours are:

• Sunday- Wednesday: 4 pm - 12 am

• Thursday - Saturday: 4 pm - 1 am

• Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for ladies and families, except on official public holidays.



Four Dubai bus routes for Global Village

A one-way trip to Global Village from the following main routes will cost Dh10 and you must pay for the fare with your Nol card. However, make sure your Nol card has enough balance for a two-way trip. If you do not have sufficient balance in your Nol card, you can top it up with the ‘Nol Pay’ app, which is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.

1. From Centrepoint Metro Station in Rashidiya

Take the Bus 102 from Al Rashdiya Bus Station Gate 5 at Centrepoint Metro station. The bus arrives every hour and it takes 30 minutes to reach Global Village.

2. From Union Metro Station in Deira

If you are in Deira, you can take Bus 103 from the Union Square Bus Station, which is near the Union Metro station. The bus arrives at a frequency of 40 minutes. It will take you approximately one hour to reach Global Village.

3. From Al Fahidi

If you live in Bur Dubai, Karama or in the Al Fahidi neighbourhood, you can take Bus 104 from the Al Ghubaiba Bus Station in Al Fahidi. The bus arrives every hour.

4. From the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station

Bus 106 from the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station arrives every hour and it takes approximately 32 minutes to reach Global Village.

Ras Al Khaimah to Global Village – special bus route

In January 2023, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) started a new public bus route, which links Ras Al Khaimah with Global Village.

The bus service is only available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with two daily round trips starting from Al Hamra Bus Station, which is the main station in Ras Al Khaimah.

Cost

A one-way ticket from Ras Al Khaimah to Global Village costs Dh30, and you will reach Global Village in approximately one hour and 20 minutes.

You must buy the ticket for the trip from the main bus station or online, through the RAKTA website – rakta.gov.ae, or the ‘RAKBus’ app.

Bus timings:



• From Ras Al Khaimah to Global Village: 3pm

• Global Village to Ras Al Khaimah: 10pm

Click here to find out how you can book a bus ticket from Dubai to Global Village online.