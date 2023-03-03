Dubai: For the whole month of March, Sharjah motorists can benefit from a 50 per cent discount on all traffic fines, according to an announcement made by Sharjah Police on Thursday, March 2.

The discounted traffic fines are part of an initiative to reduce the burden of motorists who have accumulated traffic fines. The initiative will also waive the impoundment of vehicles and black points, except in the case of serious violations.

According to Sharjah Police, serious violations such as reckless driving, putting lives at risk, speeding caught by radars, jumping the red signal and others are excluded from the discount.

Where to pay traffic fines in Sharjah

According to Sharjah Police, motorists can pay the fines through three platforms:

1. The Ministry of Interior app – ‘MOI UAE’

2. The ‘Sharjah Police’ app

3. ‘Sahl’ devices – which is a self-service payment kiosk, which can be found in major shopping malls in Sharjah and at police stations in the Emirate.

Sharjah traffic fine discount breakdown • If you pay your traffic fines in March, you will get a 50 per cent discount.

• If you pay your traffic fine from April 1, you will get a 35 per cent discount if the payment is made within 60 days from the day you committed the violation.

• If the payment is made after 60 days from the date of the violation, you will only get a 25 per cent discount.

How to pay Sharjah traffic fines on the MOI app

Step 1: Log in to the MOI app



• Download the ‘MOI UAE’ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

• Log in using your UAE Pass or create an account specifically for the MOI app. For this, you need to provide your full name, mobile number, email address and Emirates ID number.

Step 2: Find the traffic fine payment service



Open the app, tap on the ‘services’ menu at the bottom of your screen, go to the first category, ‘Traffic Services,’ and select ‘Traffic Fines Payment’.

Step 3: Choose how you wish to search for fines on your record



You will find four ways of searching for traffic fines:



• Traffic Code Number

• Licence number

• Plate number

• Emirates ID



Next, tap the ‘view fines’ button.

Step 4: View the discounted traffic fines



Based on the traffic licence information you have provided, the MOI app will show you the traffic fines you have incurred. According to the MOI call centre – 8005000, the MOI app will automatically show discounted fines for Sharjah. For example, if you originally received a fine of Dh600, it will show up on the app as Dh300.

Step 5: Pay for the traffic fine



Once you have selected a fine, tap the green ‘pay’ button, which will appear on the bottom right of your mobile screen.



Next, you will be transferred to the MOI payment platform. You will need to pay the fine via debit or credit card.



Once you have paid the fine, you will receive a digital receipt from MOI.

How to pay traffic fines on the Sharjah Police app

Similarly, if you pay for the fine through the Sharjah Police app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, only the discounted fines will be shown on the app. Here are the steps you need to follow.

1. Download the ‘Sharjah Police’ app, from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

2. Next, open the app and tap the second option on the menu tab at the bottom of your mobile screen.

3. You will then see a menu tab on top of your screen. Select the last option, which is a red button. This is the ‘Traffic and Licensing Services’ section.

4. Select the ‘Traffic Fines’ option.

5. Tap on ‘Access Service’

6. Fill in the mandatory information, which is either your TC number, vehicle plate number, licence details or chassis number.

7. Tap the ‘Show Fines’ button.

8. Select the traffic fine and then pay for it online via your credit or debit card.



You will get a confirmation on the app when the payment has been made with a receipt of the payment.