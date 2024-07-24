Free vehicle inspections in Dubai

Dubai Police has launched a free car inspection service that will be available until the end of August. You can access this service at AutoPro centres across the UAE.

The free 10-point vehicle health check includes inspections of:

1. Belts condition

2. AC and air filter

3. Windshield washer fluid

4. Battery health

5. Wiper blades condition

6. Radiator hoses condition

7. Engine oil and coolant levels

8. Tyre pressure and condition

9. Lights

10. Fluid level

Free tyre inspection in Ajman

Ajman Transport Authority launched a free tyre inspection campaign titled ‘Your safety is our priority’ on Tuesday, July 23, to enhance traffic safety during the summer. The service is available until September 1, 2024, at the Speed Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre (SVTRC) in Jurf Industry 3.

Working hours :

• From Sunday To Thursday – 7.30am to 9pm

• Friday – 7.30am to 12pm and 4pm to 9pm

• Saturday – 1pm to 9pm

The authority emphasised the importance of regular tyre inspections during the summer because extreme heat can worsen existing tyre issues. It advised motorists against:

• Frequent stopping or sudden acceleration.

• Improper tyre rotation.

• Failing to drive the vehicle for short distances at least once every two weeks.

• Not maintaining the recommended tyre pressure set by the vehicle manufacturer.