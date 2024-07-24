Dubai: As temperatures soar across the UAE, the summer heat can take a toll on your vehicle, making regular maintenance more critical than ever.
Luckily, you can take advantage of free tyre and vehicle inspection services provided by Dubai Police and Ajman Transport Authority to help keep your car in top condition, preventing costly breakdowns and dangerous accidents. Here's everything you need to know about these complimentary services.
Free vehicle inspections in Dubai
Dubai Police has launched a free car inspection service that will be available until the end of August. You can access this service at AutoPro centres across the UAE.
The free 10-point vehicle health check includes inspections of:
1. Belts condition
2. AC and air filter
3. Windshield washer fluid
4. Battery health
5. Wiper blades condition
6. Radiator hoses condition
7. Engine oil and coolant levels
8. Tyre pressure and condition
9. Lights
10. Fluid level
Free tyre inspection in Ajman
Ajman Transport Authority launched a free tyre inspection campaign titled ‘Your safety is our priority’ on Tuesday, July 23, to enhance traffic safety during the summer. The service is available until September 1, 2024, at the Speed Vehicle Testing and Registration Centre (SVTRC) in Jurf Industry 3.
Working hours :
• From Sunday To Thursday – 7.30am to 9pm
• Friday – 7.30am to 12pm and 4pm to 9pm
• Saturday – 1pm to 9pm
The authority emphasised the importance of regular tyre inspections during the summer because extreme heat can worsen existing tyre issues. It advised motorists against:
• Frequent stopping or sudden acceleration.
• Improper tyre rotation.
• Failing to drive the vehicle for short distances at least once every two weeks.
• Not maintaining the recommended tyre pressure set by the vehicle manufacturer.
High temperatures can significantly increase tyre pressure, causing them to expand. If tyres are worn out or not properly maintained, this can lead to tyre bursts or blowouts, making them not only a safety risk but can also result in a traffic fine of Dh500 and four black points on your licence.