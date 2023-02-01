Look for kilometre limit when renting car

According to Visit Saudi, the official tourism website of Saudi Arabia, it is important to note that many rental cars have a daily kilometre driving limit. “Before renting your car, determine how much and how far you will be driving, then look to see which rental car agreement best fits your needs,” stated, the website.

There may also be an option for ‘open kilometres service’, which you can add on to your contract, if you plan to drive long distances.

5 top tips for driving in Saudi Arabia

1. Out of respect, avoid playing music in your rental car during call to prayer times.

2. Saudi Arabia is a large country, so make sure you frequently refuel to avoid running out of petrol.

3. When the cars in front of you turn on their emergency/hazard lights, this generally indicates speed bumps or cameras are ahead. If you see these, slow down.

4. Speed limit signs are often in Arabic, so it is a good idea to memorise or learn 1 to 10 (or print out a chart to keep in your car for reference).

5. In addition to familiarising yourself with the Arabic numerals, look at some of the common road signs before you go.

Image Credit: Source: Visitsaudi.com

Road signage in Saudi Arabia – colours and shapes