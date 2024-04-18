Dubai: Planning to relocate abroad or landed a new job in the UAE? Many countries and employers require a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to verify your background, in case of any offences. If you reside in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, or Umm Al Quwain, you can get this essential document online in just a few clicks through the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) app.

Here’s how to apply for the certificate online:

1. Download the ‘MOI UAE’ app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei phones. Open the app and log in with your UAE Pass account.

2. On the homepage, select ‘Issuance of a clear criminal record certificate’, and tap on ‘Start Service’.

3. Next fill in personal details, such as your mobile number, full name and email address.

4. Select the ‘purpose of use’ - select either of the two options, ‘inside the country’ or ‘outside the country’.

5. If you are issuing the certificate for a foreign country, select the country and the reason from the drop-down menu. If you selected ‘inside the country’, you must select the reason and the emirate.

6. Next, select if you want to have the certificate issued in English or Arabic.

7. Select the delivery method - which is either by email or courier (which has additional charges)

8. Tap ‘Next’, and pay the app's service fee with your credit or debit card.