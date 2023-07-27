Dubai: If you have invested in a property in Dubai, you may be eligible for a two-year residency, which allows you to stay in the country without a sponsor and bring your family to the UAE, too.

If you own property worth at least Dh750,000, or you and your spouse jointly own property of the same value, then you can apply for the Property Investor Visa through the Dubai Land Department's (DLD) Cube Centre. You can only apply for the visa if you are inside the country.

The DLD Cube is an integrated customer service centre for real estate investors, which helps them complete all the steps needed to apply for a residence visa.

Here is all you need to know.

What are the requirements to apply in UAE?

• Own a property in the UAE worth at least Dh750,000.

• If the property is mortgaged, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the bank or developer is required, as well as the property mortgage statement.

• If the property is completed and not under construction, a proof of payment for 50 per cent of the entire property value – at least Dh375,000, is required.

• If it is a joint property between a husband and wife, then the share must be equal between both parties. In case it is not, the highest shareholder will become the primary visa holder and sponsor their spouse.

Required documents

Here are the documents you must submit:

• A title deed issued for the property in Dubai - the property value stated in the title deed must be at least Dh750,000. According to DLD, it is important to note that a title deed issued for other emirates or by the Dubai International Financial Courts Authority (DIFCA), will not be accepted.

• Copy of the initial sale certificate, if the property is mortgaged by the developer.

• A No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) from the bank if the property is mortgaged.

• A marriage certificate - attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and legally translated in Arabic. This is only for spouses who have joint ownership of a property.

• A passport copy with more than six months of validity.

• Copy of your current UAE visa – residence visa, tourist visa or your visa-on-arrival permit.

• Emirates ID – if you are currently a resident.

• A passport photo, which follows the requirements mandated by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

• Valid health insurance from a company in the UAE.

• Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) from Dubai Police, addressed to DLD.

According to DLD Cube, depending on the applicant’s nationality, they may be required to provide an identity card from their home country.

• Health insurance coverage options:

As per the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) regulations, medical insurance is compulsory for all resident permit applications. The DLD Cube also offers applicants with assistance to complete this requirement, whether they are wishing to get a basic or comprehensive cover.

If you have questions related to health insurance coverage in Dubai, as a property investor, here are the contact details:

• Email address: dld-insurance@dubailand.gov.ae

• Landline number: 04 203 0637.

• Mobile number and WhatsApp: 050 917 1057 and 056 934 7917.

Visa cost

• Dh9,958 - Two-year property investor visa. This includes the entire cost of filling out the application, the medical fitness test, and Emirates ID printing.

• Dh7,808 for renewal of the visa.



You can pay by bank transfer, credit card or cash.

How to apply for Dubai’s two-year property investment visa

You have two options:

1. Visit the DLD Cube reception - which is on the ground floor of DLD’s official headquarters, located on Baniyas Road, Rigga Al Buteen, Deira.

Timings:



• Monday to Thursday from 8am to 3pm.

• Friday from 8am to 11am.

Steps:



1. Get all the required documents in place and visit the DLD Cube reception.

2. The customer service agent will verify the documents and fill in the visa application.

3. The agent will then direct you to the customer service counter to pay the fees and submit the application.

Once you have submitted the request for the visa, you will then be notified about your medical fitness test and fingerprint scanning appointment for the residency permit and Emirates ID.

You will also be sent a reference number via email and SMS to track your application.

2. Fill out the investor visa application online

You can apply for the visa online through the DLD website - dldcube.com.

Steps:



1. Visit the DLD cube website.



Visit the website - dldcube.com and click on ‘Our Services’ on the menu tab on the homepage. Click on the ‘Property Investor Visa For 2 Years’ category.



Next, scroll down and click on the ‘Apply Online’ button.

2. Fill in the application



Enter the following details:



• Full name, as per your passport.

• Email address and mobile number.

• Your WhatsApp number – you will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on this number to confirm the application.

• Address in the UAE – you must enter the correct details because this is the address where the Emirates ID will be delivered.

• Passport number and passport expiry date.

• Select your nationality and gender.

• Enter your date of birth.

• Select the medical centre for the UAE residency visa health screening.

3. Upload the required documents:



• The title deed - While uploading the title deed, you will have to select whether the property is on mortgage. If it is, then select ‘Yes’ from the drop-down menu.



You will then have the option to submit an NOC and an instalment statement from the bank.



Next, you will be asked another question - If your property is a joint ownership with your spouse. If it is, select ‘Yes’ from the drop-down menu. Then you must upload, a marriage certificate.



• Copy of current visa – Residence, tourist or visa on arrival.

• Health insurance.

• Certificate of Good Conduct and Behaviour issued by Dubai Police addressed to the Dubai Land Department.

• Valid passport copy – if you are Indian, you must provide a copy of the first and last page of your passport.

• Upload a passport sized photograph.

4. Next, click the ‘Submit Request’ button.



You will then receive an OTP on your registered mobile number to confirm the application. Enter the OTP online, to proceed.

5. Once you have submitted a request, the application details will be verified by DLD Cube, and you will get a notification to come to the DLD Cube reception and pay for the investor visa.



You will then be notified about your medical fitness test and fingerprint scanning appointment for the residency permit and Emirates ID.



You will also receive a reference number via email and SMS to track your application.

How long does it take to get the property investor visa?

According to the DLD call centre – 800 4488, the entire process can take seven to 10 days.

Tracking the application status

To track the application process for the investor visa, here are the steps: